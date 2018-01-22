 
menu
CNS News 22.1.2018 10:32 am

Cash heist on N14 in Pretoria

CNS Reporter
Cash-in-transit heist on the N14. Photo: Twitter

Cash-in-transit heist on the N14. Photo: Twitter

Motorists are urged to avoid N14 on Sunday, as the Eeufees road was closed in both directions.

A cash-in-transit van was blown up on the N14 before Eeufees Road on Sunday afternoon, Centurion Rekord reports.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said a group of men got away with thousands of rands.

READ MORE: G4S hit by another cash-in-transit heist

“At this stage, I can confirm that there was a cash-in-transit heist. A large amount of cash was stolen and some of the cash was scattered all over following the heist. I can’t confirm if there were any injuries,” he said.

Dlamini said the men fled in two getaway vehicles.

Motorists were urged to avoid the N14 as Eeufees Road was closed in both directions

G4S hit by another cash-in-transit heist

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
INFOGRAPHIC: Sharp rise in dumped PTA babies 18.1.2018
Arson suspected in PTA East house fire 18.1.2018
Collapsed Ekangala stadium ‘was poorly maintained’ 18.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.