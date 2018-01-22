Cash heist on N14 in Pretoria

A cash-in-transit van was blown up on the N14 before Eeufees Road on Sunday afternoon, Centurion Rekord reports.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said a group of men got away with thousands of rands.

READ MORE: G4S hit by another cash-in-transit heist

“At this stage, I can confirm that there was a cash-in-transit heist. A large amount of cash was stolen and some of the cash was scattered all over following the heist. I can’t confirm if there were any injuries,” he said.

Dlamini said the men fled in two getaway vehicles.

Motorists were urged to avoid the N14 as Eeufees Road was closed in both directions

