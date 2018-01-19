 
Producer of fake money arrested

CNS Reporter
R30 000 in counterfeit bills that were confiscated

Officers became suspicious and requested that the driver to take them to his house, which is located in Allenspark, Johannesburg.

JMPD K9 officers stopped a white Peugeot on Heidelberg Road on January 17 during a routine stop-and-search operation and discovered a plastic packet containing approximately R30 000, inside the car, Southern Courier reports.

ILLEGAL: The notes the suspect has been printing.

Officers became suspicious and requested the driver to take them to his house located in Allenspark, Johannesburg.

There, officers discovered approximately R300 000 of counterfeit South African rands, US dollars and Nigerian naira, as well as a mini printing press, a photocopier and a small guillotine, which were used to make the fake money.

LAUNDERING: The man was arrested and charged with money laundering.

The 35-year-old Nigerian, who was the driver of the Peugeot, was arrested and charged with money laundering and possession of counterfeit notes.

Courtesy: Wayne Minnaar and Edna Mamonyane for Joburg Public Safety Department.

