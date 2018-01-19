Producer of fake money arrested

JMPD K9 officers stopped a white Peugeot on Heidelberg Road on January 17 during a routine stop-and-search operation and discovered a plastic packet containing approximately R30 000, inside the car, Southern Courier reports.

Officers became suspicious and requested the driver to take them to his house located in Allenspark, Johannesburg.

There, officers discovered approximately R300 000 of counterfeit South African rands, US dollars and Nigerian naira, as well as a mini printing press, a photocopier and a small guillotine, which were used to make the fake money.

The 35-year-old Nigerian, who was the driver of the Peugeot, was arrested and charged with money laundering and possession of counterfeit notes.

Courtesy: Wayne Minnaar and Edna Mamonyane for Joburg Public Safety Department.

