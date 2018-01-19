Another illegal workshop pops up on the East Rand

An unhappy resident wrote to Alberton Record, explaining the plight of fighting this illegal ‘workshop’ issue for so long. The resident says that there are cars standing all over in the public streets and cars being repaired, especially in Alberton North and Florentia.

Just when it looks like something is being done about it, the criminals simply move their operation to another area.

One of the new ‘workshops’ is situated on the corner of Parklands and Prinsloo Streets, Alberton.

This is getting out of hand, and we already have a massive and serious case of lawlessness in this country, but this needs to be addressed urgently.

