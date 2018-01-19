 
menu
CNS News 19.1.2018 12:22 pm

Another illegal workshop pops up on the East Rand

CNS Reporter
DOING BUSINESS: Another car on the side of the road undergoing repairs.

DOING BUSINESS: Another car on the side of the road undergoing repairs.

The situation is steadily getting out of hand.

An unhappy resident wrote to Alberton Record, explaining the plight of fighting this illegal ‘workshop’ issue for so long. The resident says that there are cars standing all over in the public streets and cars being repaired, especially in Alberton North and Florentia.

Just when it looks like something is being done about it, the criminals simply move their operation to another area.

READ MORE: Two suspects arrested for illegal possession of abalone in Western Cape

OUTDOOR WORKSHOP: Cars parked on the side of the road (being repaired).

OUTDOOR WORKSHOP: Cars parked on the side of the road (being repaired).

One of the new ‘workshops’ is situated on the corner of Parklands and Prinsloo Streets, Alberton.

This is getting out of hand, and we already have a massive and serious case of lawlessness in this country, but this needs to be addressed urgently.

BUSY BUSINESS: More vehicles at the site.

BUSY BUSINESS: More vehicles at the site.

 

Two suspects arrested for illegal possession of abalone in Western Cape

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
DRIVEN: Less fun, but not as ugly Subaru XV 8.11.2017
Ford will build its Ranger Raptor in Silverton 3.11.2017
Here’s what your local celebrities drive 2.11.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.