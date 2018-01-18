 
menu
CNS News 18.1.2018 12:18 pm

Will Brenda Fassie lookalike get the role?

CNS Reporter
Bathabile Ngubeni. Picture supplied (Facebook)

Bathabile Ngubeni. Picture supplied (Facebook)

According to Showbizbee, more than 4 000 hopefuls have applied for the role of Brenda Fassie.

Social media has found a Brenda Fassie lookalike, Bathabile Ngubeni, Mpumalanga News reports.

Ngubeni is a 29-year-old from KwaZulu Natal.

READ MORE: Showbizbee acquired rights to film the story of Brenda Fassie

The search for the role of Brenda is on for the film, and social media has listed her as one of the people who could be fit to play the role.

Since the discovery of this Brenda lookalike the public has tagged her on Twitter asking her to audition for the role of the icon.

Bathabile Ngubeni. Picture supplied (Facebook)

Bathabile Ngubeni. Picture supplied (Facebook)

This follows after Showbizbee recently announced they would be producing a Brenda Fassie’s biopic movie in conjunction with the Brenda Fassie Estate and Legaci Nova.

The script is based on a story by Bongani Fassie, and the film will detail the Black Madonna’s rise to stardom.

Bathabile Ngubeni. Picture supplied.(Facebook)

Bathabile Ngubeni. Picture supplied (Facebook)

Steps to follow if you want to audition:

Record a 1-2 minute video (does not have to be professional, a cellphone can be used) that explains why the candidate would be a good choice to play the role of Brenda Fassie.

Upload the video to YouTube and set to private.

Apply via the film’s official website after which the actors will be contacted by the casting directors.

Showbizbee acquired rights to film the story of Brenda Fassie

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Showbizbee acquired rights to film the story of Brenda Fassie 10.1.2018
7 SA celebrities who died way too young 4.11.2017
Arthur says he’s inspired to write a book about Brenda Fassie 17.7.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 William The Brave

VALUE BET

RACE 9 Trip To Ibiza

RACE MEETING

18 January Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.