CNS News 18.1.2018 12:22 pm

WATCH: Boksburg Grade 1 learner kicks and screams his way into class on first day of school

CNS Reporter
''I don't want to go to shool!" Tumelo Mabuya was not in the mood to go to Goodehoop Primary School

The first day of school proved to be a terrifying ordeal for Tumelo Mabuya of Goedehoop Primary School.

Tumelo Mabuya (5) did not understand why his mother saw fit to leave him with people he regarded as strangers during his first day of school at Goedehoop Primary in Boksburg on Wednesday, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

The Grade One C learner, who was clearly anxious, repeatedly ran out of class crying hysterically when his mother Florence Mabuya tried to go home.

By no means a happy camper on the first day at the big school

There was a particular point where Tumelo attempted to run away from the school yard while crying, prompting the mother to ask two of his senior schoolmates to pursue him.

He had to be dragged back into the classroom, where his class teacher, Thandiswa Shabalala, finally managed to calm him down.

The boy also indicated that he would only remain at the school and come to the party on condition that the mother gives him money. His mother eventually gave him the money before hastily leaving the premises.

Watch as Tumelo Mabuya tries valiantly to escape from school:

Here are some of the other learners at Goedehoop Primary School who handled the situation far better:

IN PICTURES: Little ones show off on their first day at school

