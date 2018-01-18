WATCH: Boksburg Grade 1 learner kicks and screams his way into class on first day of school

Tumelo Mabuya (5) did not understand why his mother saw fit to leave him with people he regarded as strangers during his first day of school at Goedehoop Primary in Boksburg on Wednesday, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

The Grade One C learner, who was clearly anxious, repeatedly ran out of class crying hysterically when his mother Florence Mabuya tried to go home.

There was a particular point where Tumelo attempted to run away from the school yard while crying, prompting the mother to ask two of his senior schoolmates to pursue him.

He had to be dragged back into the classroom, where his class teacher, Thandiswa Shabalala, finally managed to calm him down.

The boy also indicated that he would only remain at the school and come to the party on condition that the mother gives him money. His mother eventually gave him the money before hastily leaving the premises.

Watch as Tumelo Mabuya tries valiantly to escape from school:

Here are some of the other learners at Goedehoop Primary School who handled the situation far better:

Layla Harris was as happy as can be on her first day at school.

Twins Lebo and Lebohang Molelekoa knew that school was serious business.

Although scared at first, Montheo Koaho made the best of his first day at school.





