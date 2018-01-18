 
CNS News 18.1.2018 11:15 am

VIDEO: Fort Klapperkop sculpture disappears

CNS Reporter
The dancing elephants doing the Dance of Joy.

The dancing elephants doing the Dance of Joy.

The intriguing steel sculpture, Preservator, was reported on in 2016, after it appeared out of the blue at the nature reserve.

A rhino sculpture became the talk of the town after it disappeared at the Fort Klapperkop heritage site recently, Centurion Rekord reports.

The intriguing steel sculpture, Preservator, was reported on in 2016, after it appeared out of the blue at the nature reserve.

READ MORE: Mystery sculpture appears, artist still unknown

However, the artist was asked to exhibit the sculpture elsewhere and Tshwane nature conservation removed the sculpture a few of weeks ago.

Wilkinson said he could not give permission to have the sculpture there, as there was a massive struggle with illegal dumping at the heritage site, but added that he was trying to negotiate for its stay.

“It creates awareness and it is something that has a positive impact on people’s lives.”

The sculptor is none other than the South African actor, director and producer, Francois Coertze (51).

Coertze said he made the Presevator in 2011 to document his emotions after he learnt of how a rhino, Absa, was found dead three days after being killed by poachers.

Coertze said when he replaced Preservator with two dancing elephants, he was informed he could not display his artwork in the reserve.

Coertze said his elephants were dancing to celebrate the death of poachers.

He said he was angry, but not furious about the illegal dumping and vandalism at the reserve.

Watch how Coertze explains his passion for making sculptures:

Francois Coertze. Photo: Jason Milford.

Francois Coertze. Photo: Jason Milford.

Mystery sculpture appears, artist still unknown

