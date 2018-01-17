Girlfriend kidnaps ex and demands ransom for time spent with him

“The 59-year-old man was kidnapped by the suspects in Modderspruit near Brits on Saturday, 13 January, and forcibly taken to Phokeng, where he was held. A ransom amount of R90 000 was demanded for his release.

The money was supposedly a ‘token’ for the time the victim had spent with the ex-girlfriend,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mpeile Talane said.

The victim was forced to accompany the ex-girlfriend to Marikana, where he was to collect the money, Kormorant reports.

When they arrived in Rustenburg, police arrested the girlfriend, who led the police to the other four suspects involved in the kidnapping.

The five kidnappers, aged between 26 and 47, appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping.

The investigation continues.

