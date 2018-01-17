 
CNS News 17.1.2018 10:10 am

KZN ‘pastor’ handed five life sentences for raping children

CNS Reporter
Thokozani Mvalelwa

He lured the children into his home with promises of chips and money.

A self-proclaimed pastor from Louisiana, KwaZulu-Natal, was handed five life sentences on Tuesday for the rape of five children.

SABC TV crew wait for the case to proceed in the Port Shepstone Regional Court.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Watch as Mvalelwa receives his sentence:

Thokozani Mvalelwa (36), who pleaded guilty to raping five children under the age of 12, had lured the children into his home, promising  them chips and money in exchange for sexual favors.

He was arrested in 2016, after being assaulted by the community of Louisiana.

Kanki Mosoetsa (left), advocate for the NPA, praises investigating officer Constable Nurse Magubane (middle) and Mildred Sbo of Operation Bobby Bear, a human rights organisation committed to helping sexually abused children.

