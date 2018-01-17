KZN ‘pastor’ handed five life sentences for raping children

A self-proclaimed pastor from Louisiana, KwaZulu-Natal, was handed five life sentences on Tuesday for the rape of five children.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Watch as Mvalelwa receives his sentence:

Thokozani Mvalelwa (36), who pleaded guilty to raping five children under the age of 12, had lured the children into his home, promising them chips and money in exchange for sexual favors.

He was arrested in 2016, after being assaulted by the community of Louisiana.

