 
menu
CNS News 16.1.2018 09:33 am

Will your suburb be affected in Thursday’s water shutdown?

CNS Reporter
Photo: Stock image.

Photo: Stock image.

Johannesburg Water issues planned interruptions to residents.

Johannesburg Water has issued an alert for planned water outages due to planned reticulation upgrades and the location of temporary alternative sources of supply, Fourways Review reports.

The interruption has been scheduled for Thursday, January 18, from 7am until 5pm.

Below are the areas expected to be affected:

Beverley

Pineslopes

Lonehill

Fourways

Fourways Gardens

Witkoppen and extensions

Douglasdale  and extensions

Norscot

Craigavon

Magaliessig

Paulshof

Epsom Downs and extensions

Bryanston and extensions

Bryanston East and West

Country Life Park

Solridge

Millhill

Kramerview

Klevehill Park

Petervale

Dainfern

See Johannesburg Water’s Twitter posts below:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
There’s no planned water shutdown for Roodepoort, Randburg 24.1.2017
City issues warning on water situation 28.11.2016
Water restored to most Gauteng suburbs 25.9.2014

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 2 GOLDEN MAN

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 2 MONARCH AIR

RACE MEETING

16 January 2018 Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.