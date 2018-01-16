Will your suburb be affected in Thursday’s water shutdown?

Johannesburg Water has issued an alert for planned water outages due to planned reticulation upgrades and the location of temporary alternative sources of supply, Fourways Review reports.
The interruption has been scheduled for Thursday, January 18, from 7am until 5pm.
Below are the areas expected to be affected:
Beverley
Pineslopes
Lonehill
Fourways
Fourways Gardens
Witkoppen and extensions
Douglasdale and extensions
Norscot
Craigavon
Magaliessig
Paulshof
Epsom Downs and extensions
Bryanston and extensions
Bryanston East and West
Country Life Park
Solridge
Millhill
Kramerview
Klevehill Park
Petervale
Dainfern
