Will your suburb be affected in Thursday’s water shutdown?

Johannesburg Water has issued an alert for planned water outages due to planned reticulation upgrades and the location of temporary alternative sources of supply, Fourways Review reports.

The interruption has been scheduled for Thursday, January 18, from 7am until 5pm.

Below are the areas expected to be affected:

Beverley

Pineslopes

Lonehill

Fourways

Fourways Gardens

Witkoppen and extensions

Douglasdale and extensions

Norscot

Craigavon

Magaliessig

Paulshof

Epsom Downs and extensions

Bryanston and extensions

Bryanston East and West

Country Life Park

Solridge

Millhill

Kramerview

Klevehill Park

Petervale

Dainfern

