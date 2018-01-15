Ladysmith matriculant killed in horror crash

The tragic news of a Ladysmith High School (LHS) matriculant being killed in a motor vehicle crash has sent shockwaves through social media sites.

18-year-old Zilingene Mazibuko was travelling with her brother, mother and another LHS matriculant, Babongile Miya, when tragedy struck. They were involved in a tragic crash in the Bloemfontein area.

It is known that the family and friend were travelling to a university in Bloemfontein so that both Zilingene and Babongile could register. The two girls matriculated from LHS at the end of last year

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage. Zilingene and her brother were declared dead at the scene, and their mother passed away in hospital.

At this stage, Babongile is in hospital being treated for the injuries she sustained.

The management and staff of LHS are deeply saddened by the passing of Zilingene and two other family members, and wish Babongile a speedy recovery.

Condolences from the management and staff of the Ladysmith Gazette, and best wishes to Babongile.

