Power supply interrupted in a number of Randburg suburbs

A number of suburbs in the Randburg area are currently without electricity due to an unplanned outage, Randburg Sun reports.

City Power issued a statement stating that technicians had been dispatched to the affected areas to resolve the issues.

The northern suburbs affected by the major outage include North Riding, Strijdompark, Malanshof, Bromhof and Witkoppen.

READ MORE: City Power working round the clock to restore power in central Joburg

#JoburgUpdates: Dear residents please note that @CityPowerJhb is currently experiencing major power outages in various parts of Johannesburg. 👇👇^PS pic.twitter.com/FpDWEEIvaY — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 11, 2018

Technicians are working as fast as possible to ensure full restoration and have succeeded in restoring power to certain parts of North Riding.

Update: Northriding Substation perm Rd 100% restored.^LS — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 11, 2018

For detailed information and progress on the restoration of power in the affected areas, you can call 0860 056 2874.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.