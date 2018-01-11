 
CNS News 11.1.2018 04:21 pm

Power supply interrupted in a number of Randburg suburbs

CNS Reporter
Residents are welcome to contact the power utility for any queries.

Technicians are on site to ensure full restoration.

Technicians are on site to ensure full restoration.

A number of suburbs in the Randburg area are currently without electricity due to an unplanned outage, Randburg Sun reports.

City Power issued a statement stating that technicians had been dispatched to the affected areas to resolve the issues.

The northern suburbs affected by the major outage include North Riding, Strijdompark, Malanshof, Bromhof and Witkoppen.

READ MORE: City Power working round the clock to restore power in central Joburg

Technicians are working as fast as possible to ensure full restoration and have succeeded in restoring power to certain parts of North Riding.

For detailed information and progress on the restoration of power in the affected areas, you can call 0860 056 2874.

City Power working round the clock to restore power in central Joburg

