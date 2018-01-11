UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Menlyn death

Police do not suspect any foul play in the death of a 45-year-old woman at Menlyn Park shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon, Pretoria Rekord East reports.
The woman – allegedly from the north of Pretoria – jumped from the sixth level at the mall parking bay.
READ MORE: Woman commits suicide at Menlyn shopping centre
“A statement taken from a security guard at the mall and other witnesses indicated it was a suicide,” said Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Anton Breedt.
The reasons for the suicide were still unknown.
A Menlyn employee, who did not want to be named, told Rekord that before the woman jumped, a group of security guards and some of her family members tried to talk her out of jumping and to move away from the rails.
“After the guards had spoken to her and she was apparently about to move away from the rails, she turned around and dived over the rails.”
The employee said one of the security guards tried to catch her by the feet as she went over, but could not grab her properly and she slipped through his hands and fell.
The employee said it was a traumatic experience for herself and the other people who witnessed the incident.
Menlyn shopping centre general manager Olive Ndebele said the centre was saddened by the tragic death.
“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends,” said Ndebele.
An inquest docket has been opened at the Brooklyn police station.
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.