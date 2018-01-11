Tzaneen resident seriously injured at Capricorn TVET College stampede

The police have reported that the stampede happened this morning when the security officers were opening the gates of the school, Letaba Herald reports.

“A stampede ensued as the applicants were jostling for access, resulting in serious injury to Tshepo Malatjie (22) from Tzaneen and the further collapsing of five other Applicants aged between 19 and 26 years from across Limpopo Province,’ explained Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

READ MORE: Update: Two dead, 17 injured in stampede at FNB Stadium

The police have also opened a Hit and Run case after a motorist driving a white Mercedes Benz with registration numbers CMX 390 L ran over two applicants walking in the vicinity of the college, seriously injuring one of them.

The police appeal to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call the toll free number 08600 10111.

“The situation at the college has now returned to normal after the college management decided to suspend the registration process until Monday next week,” added Mojapelo.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.