Missing Hillcrest baby found in New Germany, KZN

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in New Germany in connection with the child that was reported missing on 21 December, 2017, Highway Mail reports.

Chance Dilemma Kabwiri who was three weeks old at that time was stolen in Embo, Hillcrest, when her mom went to a nearby spaza shop.

Pinetown SAPS communications officer Captain Bongumusa Manqele said police investigations led to a house in New Germany, where the woman was found with the five-week-old baby.

“The baby was found in good condition, and was reunited with her mother,” he said.

The arrested woman will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court today (9 January).

