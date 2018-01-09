 
menu
CNS News 9.1.2018 02:06 pm

Missing Hillcrest baby found in New Germany, KZN

CNS Reporter
Chance Dilemma Kabwiri has been missing since 21 December.

Chance Dilemma Kabwiri has been missing since 21 December.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and the five-week-old baby was reunited with her mom.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in New Germany in connection with the child that was reported missing on 21 December, 2017, Highway Mail reports.

Chance Dilemma Kabwiri who was three weeks old at that time was stolen in Embo, Hillcrest, when her mom went to a nearby spaza shop.

READ MORE: Missing Durban baby found unharmed

Pinetown SAPS communications officer Captain Bongumusa Manqele said police investigations led to a house in New Germany, where the woman was found with the five-week-old baby.

“The baby was found in good condition, and was reunited with her mother,” he said.

The arrested woman will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court today (9 January).

Missing Durban baby found unharmed

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Bundles of joy kickstart the year 5.1.2018
New Year’s Day brings 144 new lives into Gauteng 2.1.2018
Traffic officer helps woman deliver baby on N2 highway in Cape Town 10.11.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.