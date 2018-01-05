Joburg police arrest girlfriend for stabbing boyfriend

A Johannesburg woman was arrested on 1 January and faces a serious charge after stabbing her boyfriend in a tavern in the Joburg Central Business District (CBD), North Eastern Tribune reports.

According to Joburg Central Police Station spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the 35-year-old woman remains in police custody and is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman was arrested at a tavern on the corner of Nugget and Anderson streets at about 3pm.

READ MORE: Limpopo man arrested for setting girlfriend’s home on fire

“It is alleged that the suspect stabbed her 28-year-old boyfriend with a broken bottle in the upper body. The incident took place on the corner of Main and Polly streets on 1 January at around 2pm,” said Mbele.

“The victim had an argument with the mother of his children. She hit him with a bottle in the forehead before she stabbed him.”

According to the police, an ambulance was called in and paramedics treated the victim on the scene and the suspect was apprehended.

The motive for the assault is not yet known, said Mbele adding that the victim and the suspect have two children between the ages of two and three.

An investigation is underway and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

Meanwhile, the Joburg Central police also reported that two foreign nationals had been arrested for business burglary and theft in Mayfair on 2 January at about 5pm.

The two suspects are believed to be between the ages of 35 and 63 years old.

Mbele said, “A tactical security vehicle responded to the alarm system activated at the Truck for Hire company in Church Street. They found two suspects leaving the premises with a gearbox, rims, and clutch plate of a truck. They apprehended them and contacted the police.”

It is believed that the suspects gained entrance by breaking the palisade fence. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects previously worked for the company.

“They were going to sell the stolen properties at the scrap yard,” added Mbele.

An investigation is underway and the suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

Details: Joburg Central Police Station 011 497 7135.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.