CNS News 4.1.2018 02:45 pm

Volunteers keep Randburg safe

CNS Reporter
Randburg CPF Hennie Oosthuizen, Department of Community Development's Lennon Phashe, Captain Makgowanyana Maja, two volunteers, and station commander Brigadier Michelle Jones, stand in the Randburg CBD.

Community volunteers will patrol the streets of the Randburg CBD to curb crime in the area.

Community volunteers will patrol the streets of the Randburg CBD, keeping a lookout for crime and raising awareness of violent and social crime in the area, Randburg Sun reports.

The joint police and Randburg Community Protection Forum sees police registered patrollers deployed in certain areas within the Randburg CBD affected by crime.

This initiative will be an ongoing project that will continue well into the New Year.

READ MORE: Community activist raises funds for students

Randburg police’s station commander, Brigadier Michelle Jones said, “The patrollers who have volunteered have come from areas as far and wide as Cosmo City and Diepsloot.

The police show their presence in the Randburg CBD.

“The launch that took place in the CBD was to show the public that we are partnering with the community to stop crime in the area.”

If you frequent the Randburg Square Shopping precinct and the Randburg Taxi Rank, you will notice them in their identifying bibs, patrolling the CBD keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

Hennie Oosthuizen, chairperson of the Randburg CPF added, “What we see today is the first step in the community coming together with the police to put an end to crime in the area… If you walk no more than 50 metres, you will see either a police officer or community volunteer.”

Oosthuizen made it clear that crime is not only an issue of policing, it is a community issue and that the community of Randburg needs to take responsibility for their own safety, as well.

He continued, “Policing resources are very tight, especially at this time of year when people visit Randburg from all over the country and continent.

“Unfortunately, a big problem in the area is drugs, human trafficking and violent crime.

“We need the eyes and ears of the community to let us know what is going on… Increase your vigilance and report any suspicious activity to your local police department.”

Details: Randburg police 011 449 9100.

Community activist raises funds for students

