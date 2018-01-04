Massive reward offered for tracking down N2 boulder-throwing murderers

One week after two siblings were tragically killed when a boulder that was thrown off an overhead bridge on the N2 near Ballito, KZN struck their car, a combined community reward of R250 000 has been offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible, Zululand Observer reports.

An initial reward of R5 000 was made by DA member of parliament Dean Macpherson, whose Facebook post went viral and encouraged others equally horrified by the murders to follow suit.

READ MORE: Four siblings found hacked to death in KwaZulu-Natal

“I am challenging corporates – specifically in the Ballito area but also in the wider Durban metro – to contribute,” said Macpherson, who is astonished at the support.

The incident occurred last Wednesday.

The car driven by Ebrhim Haffajee, on holiday from Vereeniging, was hit by a boulder dropped from the bridge over the N2 highway on the Greylands Road leading to Crocodile Creek.

Umhlali SAPS are investigating a case of murder, but said the motive may have been robbery.

Spokesperson Captain Vinny Pillay said investigating officers were speaking with informants within the community.

He also said they have learned that a rock was thrown from the same bridge barely an hour before this tragedy.

If anyone would like to contribute to the reward, contact Dean MacPherson on 083 7760202.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to contact either MacPherson or the Umhlali Police Station on 032 9479900.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.