SPCA receives strays after New Year’s fireworks

So far, one dog has been claimed by its owner, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

Maggie Mudd, Boksburg SPCA manager, said luckily they have not yet heard of any serious injuries to animals caused by fireworks.

“On January 2, we have already received in four dogs that pitched up at people’s homes over New Year’s and are strays. We expect to receive in more. We have also had six people coming to the SPCA today to report their animals lost over New Year’s due to fireworks. Sadly, we do not have their animals in our kennels,” Mudd said.

According to Mudd, the fireworks this year were extremely bad compared with other years.

“We are most disappointed that many ‘bomb-type’ fireworks were purchased by members of the public and set off.

“These fireworks sound just like a bomb exploding, and the loud noise travels for many kilometres and animals, with their sensitive hearing, can be really traumatised.

“It is most sad that despite lots of advertising of the fact that fireworks cause trauma to wild, domestic and farm animals, this practice is still carried out each and every year,” Mudd said.

