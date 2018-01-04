City Power: update on repairs following significant weather damage

Following Saturday’s serious hailstorm that damaged infrastructure through a large portion of the city, but particularly areas in the western portion of the city, City Power is working relentlessly to ensure restoration of service to all areas, Fourways Review reports.

Cllr Valencia Khumalo, acting MMC for environment and infrastructure services, said in a statement on Tuesday: “The areas covered by the Hursthill, Randburg and Roodepoort depots were by far the worst affected with 907 of the outstanding calls in the city being concentrated there (out of a total 1024 outstanding calls). This area is affected due to aging infrastructure that is particularly vulnerable to storms.”

Khumalo said City Power had prioritised the quick restoration of services, including increasing the average number of resources available (City Power and contractors) from 25 on Monday morning to around 46 by Monday night.

“By this morning [3 January], the number of outstanding calls in the affected depots had dropped to half, with complete restoration expected by the end of the week,” said Khumalo.

“In the longer term City Power have planned a large capital upgrade to the infrastructure to better secure the area from the damage these storms can cause.

“I encourage residents without power to continue to report and check on the various Customer Service enquiry channels available.

“I ask for resident’s patience as the City Power teams work steadily to conduct these repairs.”

