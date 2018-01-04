Two killed in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, in less than 12 hours

The Reiger Park SAPS is investigating cases of murder following the killings of two people in less than 12 hours in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, on December 26, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

In the first incident, a 35-year-old was gunned down while standing on the street just after midnight.

The man was shot four times in the upper body and died on the scene.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon of the same day, the body of an unknown man in his late 20s was found in the veld alongside Commissioner Road in Angelo Deep.

Reiger Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Mashudu Phathela said the body was half-burnt and had bruises on the chest.

“No arrests have been made yet, but our members are working round the clock to find the suspects that committed these gruesome murders,” Phathela said.

The Reiger Park police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed either incident, as well as anyone who can help to identify the second victim, to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ben Oliphant, on 011-916-7000 or 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

“We are very much concerned about the increase of contact crimes in our area,” Phathela said.

“We are appealing to the community members to join hands with the police in fighting crime through the CPF and become our eyes and ears, because we can’t be everywhere all the time.

“We are urging community members to stop the blaming game and play their part in crime fighting and become the solution.”

