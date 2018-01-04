Guards killed in failed cash-in-transit heist on Modderfontein Road

Two security officers escorting a cash-in-transit vehicle were fatally wounded when more than 10 armed men tried to pull off a heist on Modderfontein Road near the M54 early on Tuesday morning, Kempton Express reports.

One officer died on the scene, while the second later died of the injuries he sustained.

Gauteng SAPS spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said the suspects blocked the Fidelity van with their cars and opened fire.

“After they had managed to stop the vehicle, they blew it up, but did not manage to get to the money.”

According to Makhubela, the cars used by the armed robbers included an Audi, VW Golf 7 and Hyundai H1.

“Cases of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery have been opened,” he said, adding police had started investigations.

Sebenza SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sharon Tsotsotso said cases of armed robbery had escalated since the beginning of December.

“We urge members of the public to help the police with any information that may assist with the investigations,” Tsotsotso said.

“Incidents like this are not only dangerous to the victims, but the lives of innocent people are also put in danger as they could be caught in the crossfire.”