CNS News 4.1.2018 10:16 am

Guards killed in failed cash-in-transit heist on Modderfontein Road

CNS Reporter
Police at the scene of the attempted cash-in-transit heist on Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene of the attempted cash-in-transit heist on Tuesday morning.

Police said more than 30 shots were fired during the attempted robbery.

Two security officers escorting a cash-in-transit vehicle were fatally wounded when more than 10 armed men tried to pull off a heist on Modderfontein Road near the M54 early on Tuesday morning, Kempton Express reports.

One officer died on the scene, while the second later died of the injuries he sustained.

The cash-in-transit van stopped after it was shot at by the armed robbers. It was also blown up, but no money was taken.

Gauteng SAPS spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said the suspects blocked the Fidelity van with their cars and opened fire.

READ MORE: G4S hit by another cash-in-transit heist

“After they had managed to stop the vehicle, they blew it up, but did not manage to get to the money.”

According to Makhubela, the cars used by the armed robbers included an Audi, VW Golf 7 and Hyundai H1.

“Cases of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery have been opened,” he said, adding police had started investigations.

Police attend to the body of the security officer who was shot dead during the attempted heist.

Sebenza SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sharon Tsotsotso said cases of armed robbery had escalated since the beginning of December.

“We urge members of the public to help the police with any information that may assist with the investigations,” Tsotsotso said.

“Incidents like this are not only dangerous to the victims, but the lives of innocent people are also put in danger as they could be caught in the crossfire.”

G4S hit by another cash-in-transit heist

