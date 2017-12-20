SPCA gives tips to pet owners this season

Benoni City Times spoke to the society, which said the influx was the result of the many cases where owners go away on holiday, leaving their animals in any of the following circumstances:

• Leaving animals with minimum water and food for long periods and hoping for the best.

• Leaving animals in the care of a supposed “responsible” person who neglects to check on them.

• Leaving animals that should be under veterinary care, resulting in the animal becoming more ill.

• Pets are known to be scared of fireworks and thunderstorms. They therefore sometimes do the most extraordinary things, such as smashing through glass windows or escaping the noise in any manner.

The shelter gave the following suggestions for owners to care for their pets:

• Sterilise your animals (cats included).

• If you go on holiday, leave your animals in a reputable boarding premises, or make sure the person you leave to care for them is responsible and will maintain proper care for them.

• Check references and get recommendations of suitable experienced animal carers.

“Having animals in your home is extremely rewarding, yet a responsibility. They deserve to be treated like other members of the family for their entire lives with you,” said Shelley Owens, chairperson of the Benoni SPCA.

“Animals are not just items which, if annoying, can be tossed aside like old shoes.”

Owens said the public can report any concerns about stray animals to the SPCA on 011 894 2814/5 or 073 511 2261 (after hours).

“If you have lost an animal, please check our kennels,” Owens said.

