Four tourists injured in KNP accident

A white Proton sedan driven by a young woman with four passengers, all from KwaZulu-Natal, veered of the road and hit a tree just off the H3 tourist road, about 7km away from Afsaal Picnic Spot towards Malelane Gate on the morning of Tuesday (today) December 19, the Kruger National Park (KNP) said in a statement, Letaba Herald reports.

The driver and three of the passengers sustained various injuries, none of which appeared to be life threatening at the time they were attended to at the scene by the local Skukuza doctor.

The four injured visitors were taken by ambulance to a medical facility in Nelspruit for further treatment.

“It is not known as to what exactly caused the accident but possible indications are that the driver could have taken her eyes off the road for a second when the accident occurred. We would like to wish the injured a speedy recovery. We would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to tourists who visit the Park to please remain alert at all times and not to lose concentration whilst driving, especially with the current warm prevailing conditions in the Park”, said the acting managing executive, Nicholus Funda.

The guests arrived in the Park today using Numbi Gate and were on their way out of the Park through Malelane Gate when the accident occurred.

