PREMIUM!
Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jabAfrica 3 hours ago
If public announcements are executed, Zimbabwe will become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to roll out vaccines as it could begin jabbing health workers at the end of the week.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab
Columns Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold
South Africa EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street
Health Explained: This is how South Africa regulates medicines and vaccines
Africa Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed