Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab

Africa 3 hours ago

If public announcements are executed, Zimbabwe will become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to roll out vaccines as it could begin jabbing health workers at the end of the week.

Peta Thornycroft
15 Feb 2021
09:00:44 AM
A medical staff shows the Sinopharm vaccine from China during the first day vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Calmette hospital in Phnom Penh on February 10, 2021. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)

Zimbabwe receives its first Covid-19 vaccines today when Air Zimbabwe’s only long-haul aircraft, a 30-year-old Boeing 767, touches down at Harare’s international airport. Inside the aircraft, which the late president Robert Mugabe used as his personal plane in the last years of his life, will be 200,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccines. If public announcements are executed, Zimbabwe will become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to roll out vaccines as it could begin jabbing health workers at the end of the week. The vaccine will, according to government statements, “undergo examination by experts for 48 hours” before the vaccines...

