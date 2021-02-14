Africa 14.2.2021 03:29 pm

Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed

AFP
Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed

In this file photograph taken on September 30, 2014, Liberians wash their hands next to an Ebola information and sanitation station, raising awareness about the virus in Monrovia. - Liberian President George Weah on February 14, 2021, put the country's health authorities on heightened alert after four people died of Ebola in neighbouring Guinea, the first resurgence of the disease in five years. Weah "has mandated the Liberian health authorities and related stakeholders in the sector to heighten the country's surveillance and preventative activities in the wake of reports of the emergence of the deadly Ebola virus disease in neighbouring Guinea," his office said in a statement (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

The cases marked the first known resurgence of the virus in West Africa since a 2013-2016 epidemic that began in Guinea and left more than 11,300 dead across the region.

The head of Guinea’s health agency said Sunday that the country was in the midst of an Ebola “epidemic situation” with seven cases confirmed in the West African nation, including three deaths.

“Very early this morning, the Conakry laboratory confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus,” Sakoba Keita said after an emergency meeting in the capital.

Health Minister Remy Lamah had earlier spoken of four deaths. It was not immediately clear why the toll had been reduced.

The cases marked the first known resurgence of the virus in West Africa since a 2013-2016 epidemic that began in Guinea and left more than 11,300 dead across the region.

A World Health Organisation representative said it would rapidly send assistance.

Keita, head of the National Agency for Health Security, said one person had died in late January in Gouecke, near the Liberian border.

The funeral took place in Gouecke on February 1 “and some people who took part in this funeral began to have symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, bleeding and fever a few days later,” he said.

The first samples tested by a laboratory set up by the European Union in Gueckedou, located in the same region, revealed the presence of the Ebola virus in some of them on Friday, said Keita.

He added that with a total of seven cases and three deaths, Guinea was now in an “Ebola epidemic situation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Edinburgh University appoints first African rector 14.2.2021
‘No disrespect intended’ – ANC’s Jessie Duarte apologises to Zondo 14.2.2021
Trump trial prolonged as US Senate votes to allow witnesses 13.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Edinburgh University appoints first African rector

Politics ‘No disrespect intended’ – ANC’s Jessie Duarte apologises to Zondo

World Trump trial prolonged as US Senate votes to allow witnesses

Environment Is drone fishing cheating, hurting gamefish?

Eish! WATCH: Farmer rakes it in with R100 a pop goat video calls


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition