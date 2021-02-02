Africa 2.2.2021 10:31 am

Zimbabwe politician dies from Covid-19, leaving behind 79 children, 12 wives

Luke Phibion Masamvu.

Zimbabwe has lost another politician to Covid-19 after former Zanu-PF official Luke Phibion Masamvu died of complications in Harare on Saturday, according to the country’s media. He was 62.

Condolences have been pouring in following his death, with @FriendsEd on Twitter writing: “Marondera will never be the same again without Cde Masamvu. He was a fine man, a generous and peace loving cadre of the revolution.”

While the man has been trending for being a good man, according to those who admired him, it is however, his family life that has set tongues wagging.

According to an old interview him, Masamvu had more than 70 children children and 12 wives.

“He is a father, but not just a father, but a super dad. With 28 children at primary school, 10 at secondary school, 10 at various universities and others who have since graduated, including a lawyer and a surveyor, the family is quite big, without adding 18 grandchildren from seven adults who have since married,” says the narrator of the documentary.

Watch the video below.

Masamvu is similar to Mariam Nabatanzi, a 41-year-old woman from Kabimbiri village in Uganda, who has been dubbed “the most fertile woman” after been reported in 2017 to have 38 children, all from the same man.

The woman has 38 children, including four sets of triplets, three sets of quadruplets and twins aged between five months and 23 years old.

According to documentarian Kassim Kayira, Nabatanzi was married off when she was 13 and bore 44 kids in total, but lost six.

ALSO READ: ‘Most fertile’ 39-year-old woman has 38 children

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

