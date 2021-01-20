Zimbabwe foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo dies

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo has died, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace,” said Mnangagwa.

According to presidential spokesperson George Charamba, Moyo died at a hospital from Covid-19 complications on Wednesday morning.

“The nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter,” said Charamba in a statement.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

