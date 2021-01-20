Africa 20.1.2021 12:24 pm

Zimbabwe foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo dies

Then minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu meeting Minister Sibusiso Moyo in Harare on 11 March 2019. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/DIRCO News

According to presidential spokesperson George Charamba, Moyo died at a hospital from Covid-19 complications on Wednesday morning.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo has died, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace,” said Mnangagwa.

“The nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter,” said Charamba in a statement.

