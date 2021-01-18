Africa 18.1.2021 01:18 pm

Tropical storm Eloise likely to cause increased rainfall in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN

Nica Richards

Limpopo, parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will likely see an increase in rainfall from this weekend, due to tropical storm Eloise. Image for illustration: iStock.

Eloise is expected to make landfall in eastern Madagascar late on Tuesday, with warnings of flooding and washdays.

A moderate tropical storm named Eloise, currently making its way across Madagascar, is expected to increase in intensity over the next few days. 

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Eloise is likely to escalate to a severe tropical storm category, which would see winds exceeding 100km/h. 

Eloise is expected to make landfall in eastern Madagascar late on Tuesday, with warnings of flooding and washdays.

There is also a storm surge risk, especially along the southernmost part of the storm system, SAWS said. 

The current position of tropical storm Eloise, relative to Madagascar and southern Africa. Image: Zoom Earth/SAWS

The storm is expected to move across towards the Mozambique channel on Friday and could make landfall along the country’s southern coastline, between Beira and Vilanculos, this weekend. 

ALSO READ: Disruptive rainfall warning issued for parts of SA on Monday afternoon

It could also move further down Mozambique’s coastline, with a possibility of it moving into the northeastern Lowveld region of South Africa. 

SAWS forecaster, William Msimanga told The Citizen that most of South Africa will continue to experience dry conditions as the storm moves over Madagascar, but that moisture is expected to affect the north-eastern, northern, and eastern parts of the country this weekend. 

Limpopo, parts of Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal will likely see an increase in rainfall from this weekend, Msimanga explained. 

He said the SAWS will be closely monitoring the storm system to see how it will affect South Africa from Monday until next week. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mozambique replaces army chief as jihadist attacks intensify 15.1.2021
Madagascar sacks health minister after virus squabble 20.8.2020
DANGER: Jihadists may be opening new front in Southern Africa 18.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ATMs: 70% will have to close under current regulations to sanitise

Business News Class action suit shows banks sell repossessed houses for cents in the rand

Environment IN PICS: Toxic Red Tide sees mass lobster, crayfish strandings in Elands Bay 

Load Shedding Eskom working on shortening load shedding in Joburg to 2 hours

Treatment News Journalist recounts Covid-19 nightmare after having to go into ICU


today in print

today in print