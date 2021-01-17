WATCH: Flooding in Namibia after heavy rains

Residents of Namibia’s capital, Windhoek, as well as foreign visitors were warned of possible flooding during the week as heavy rain persisted throughout the week.

RAINY SEASON IN NAMIBIA!!! We would like to caution all our travelers to exercise caution when traveling throughout the country as flash flooding are expected in some part of the country. Image: Hardap Dam#travelsafe #travelnamibia #visitnamibia #sharemynamibia pic.twitter.com/QovhcSuSb5 — Namibia Tourism Board (@Tourism_Board) January 12, 2021

Gambeta News reports that the City of Windhoek issued the warning as the weather posed a risk to power supply and road conditions.

“While we are thankful for the abundant rain, there is a concern that flash floods may cause damage to private and public property, for example electricity poles and roads, which could present further risks of power outages and unsafe roads and driving conditions,” said Windhoek major Job Amupanda in a statement.

Namibia’s rainy season usually begins in November and lasts until April.

An assessment of the situation conducted by the municipality reportedly revealed that the flooding was being caused by blocked storm-water pipes, leaking roofs and the lack of adequate storm-water drainage.

“The incidents in informal settlements are worsened by dwellings built in riverbeds or low-lying areas near rivers or water channels,” explained Amupanda.

The publication further reports that no loss of life has been recorded since the onset of the rainy season on 30 December. However, close to 80 households had been negatively affected by the rain.

The city, which launched a relocation initiative for residents who live in or near riverbeds, cautioned residents living in low-lying areas to take extra precautions during rainstorms.

“The relocation has started, and yesterday [Saturday] we visited Groot Aub to assess the situation there as well. There are a few dwellings that will need to be relocated. So, this will be an ongoing process,” said City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye.

Areas such as Khomasdal, Katutura, Olympia, Klein Windhoek, Hochland Park, Avis and the city centre will now be considered possible hotspots by the city due to the rivers that run through them.

Various residents too to social media to share pictures and video of the weather conditions.

Oanob dam near Rehoboth still spilling and valves open Dirk Heinrich People stopped at the bridge leading across the… Posted by Dirk Heinrich Photo Library – DHPL on Friday, 15 January 2021

Flood-damaged /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa forced to shut down temporarily for three months. https://t.co/ard6qlljHn pic.twitter.com/rpJY893AM0 — Namibia Economist (@Nam_Economist) January 12, 2021

Suiderhof, Windhoek, Namibia some few minutes ago #floods pic.twitter.com/d3qegwz46A — Fidelis Zengeza Zvomuya (@Zvomuya) January 11, 2021

