Africa 14.1.2021 04:45 pm

Congo sets presidential vote for 21 March

AFP
Congo sets presidential vote for 21 March

President Denis Sassou Nguesso has already been nominated as the candidate of the ruling Congolese Labour Party (PCT) in the next presidential ballot, due next March. AFP/File/Bertrand GUAY

It is the first time since the Republic of Congo has adopted a two-phase ballot since it introduced multiparty elections in 1992.

The Republic of Congo will hold its presidential election on March 21, public television said Thursday, with President Denis Sassou Nguesso, in power for a total of 36 years, named his party’s candidate.

The defence and security forces will vote on March 17, enabling them to be deployed on polling day four days later.

It is the first time since the Republic of Congo, also called Congo-Brazzaville, has adopted a two-phase ballot since it introduced multiparty elections in 1992.

A low-scale effort to update the national electoral roll vote has been under way since January 7.

But it is being boycotted by the opposition, which says a census known as RGPH that began last year should be the basis for voter registration.

That scheme has yet to finish and has no set end date.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso, 77, has held office for a total of 36 years, first from 1979-92 and again since 1997.

His ruling Congolese Party of Labour (PCT) last week named him their candidate, alongside 17 other groups belonging to the governing parliamentary majority – although Sassou Nguesso has not yet himself said whether he will accept the nomination.

Candidate facing him in the polls include 73-year-old Mathias Dzon, a former finance minister, and 60-year-old Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, the runner up in 2016’s fiercely contested presidential vote.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US prosecutors go after son of Congo president for alleged embezzlement 11.7.2020
ANC discusses possible electronic voting in next year’s local elections 10.6.2020
Coronavirus or election? Malawi gambles in push for votes 15.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition