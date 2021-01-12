Africa 12.1.2021 09:50 am

WATCH: 12km queue at the Lebombo border post

Marinette Potgieter and Vhahangwele Nemakonde
WATCH: 12km queue at the Lebombo border post

Lebombo border

A video showing travellers from Mozambique coming into South Africa,  stuck in a gridlock of 12km long, for up to five days without food, clean water and ablution facilities, has emerged. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended level 3 lockdown until the country passes the peak of new infections, not specifying when the new regulations would lapse.

Following reports of an influx of travellers looking to get back into South Africa, and fake Covid-19 tests being presented, the president announced that the country’s 20 borders would be closed until mid-February, with only limited entry and exit available.

A video showing travellers from Mozambique coming into South Africa, stuck in a gridlock of 12km long, for up to five days without food, clean water and ablution facilities, has emerged, reports Lowvelder.

Following Ramaphosa’s announcement, travel into and out of the country will be permitted for:

  • The transportation of fuel, cargo and goods
  • Emergency medical attention for life-threatening conditions – with proof of such a condition
  • The return of South African nationals, permanent residents, or persons with valid visas
  • Diplomats
  • Departure of foreign nationals
  • Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school in South Africa. A person may apply for emergency travel at the Department of Home Affairs

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport and travellers must provide a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

READ MORE: NDZ gazettes level 3 lockdown regulations on travel and curfew

All commercial seaports will remain open and small crafts will be allowed entry into seaports, in line with all health and border law-enforcement protocols. Foreign nationals in the country, with visas that have expired and were automatically extended to 31 January 2021 due to their inability to travel during the lockdown, will have their visas automatically extended to 31 March 2021.

Watch the video below of the 12-km long gridlock:

Video: Magan Price

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 15,046 cases take total to 1,246,643

Covid-19 ‘It is vital that we do this together’ – Ramaphosa on SA’s Covid vaccine drive

Covid-19 No booze, no beaches: Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted Level 3 Lockdown

Celebs & viral Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol protests to historic Nazi ‘Kristallnacht’

Covid-19 Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition