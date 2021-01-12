WATCH: 12km queue at the Lebombo border post

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended level 3 lockdown until the country passes the peak of new infections, not specifying when the new regulations would lapse.

Following reports of an influx of travellers looking to get back into South Africa, and fake Covid-19 tests being presented, the president announced that the country’s 20 borders would be closed until mid-February, with only limited entry and exit available.

A video showing travellers from Mozambique coming into South Africa, stuck in a gridlock of 12km long, for up to five days without food, clean water and ablution facilities, has emerged, reports Lowvelder.

Following Ramaphosa’s announcement, travel into and out of the country will be permitted for:

The transportation of fuel, cargo and goods

Emergency medical attention for life-threatening conditions – with proof of such a condition

The return of South African nationals, permanent residents, or persons with valid visas

Diplomats

Departure of foreign nationals

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school in South Africa. A person may apply for emergency travel at the Department of Home Affairs

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport and travellers must provide a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

All commercial seaports will remain open and small crafts will be allowed entry into seaports, in line with all health and border law-enforcement protocols. Foreign nationals in the country, with visas that have expired and were automatically extended to 31 January 2021 due to their inability to travel during the lockdown, will have their visas automatically extended to 31 March 2021.

Watch the video below of the 12-km long gridlock:

Video: Magan Price

