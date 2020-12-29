 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Human rights abuses set to escalate in Mozambique

Africa 1 hour ago

Despite being part of the Southern African Development Community, Institute for Security Studies analyst Willem Els says the Mozambican government wants no foreign intervention in its domestic crisis.

Brian Sokutu
29 Dec 2020
05:23:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Human rights abuses set to escalate in Mozambique

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

As foreign observers are finding it difficult to reach troubled northern Mozambique, human rights abuses – said to be committed by local soldiers – are set to escalate in coming weeks. The government of President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has shown a glaring weaknesses in handling strife in the war-torn part of the country, according to military analysts. While continuing attacks by Islamic State-linked militants in the gas and mineral-rich Cabo Delgado province have claimed casualties – deaths of villagers and Mozambican soldiers – experts on Monday warned of a human rights catastrophe in the coming weeks due to abuses committed...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.