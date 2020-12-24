Motsoaledi declines Zim’s offer to help, blames drivers for Beitbridge crisis

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he has turned down a request for a delegation of Zimbabwean ministers to be deployed to South Africa to deal with congestion at Beitbridge border post.

SAfm reported on Wednesday that Motsoaledi insisted that the country was handling the matter and urged Zimbabwe to work on its economic crisis.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he turned down request for delegation of Zimbabwean Ministers to be deployed to deal with massive congestion at Beitbridge border post. He insists SA is handling matter on its side and has urged Zimbabwe to work on its economic crisis. — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) December 23, 2020

Zimbabwe’s government spokesperson Nick Mangwana had announced that there was a plan in motion to ensure both sides of the border run smoothly.

“We have been made aware of the situation at Beitbridge Border Post. Whilst the bottleneck is not on the Zimbabwean side, efforts are in motion to arrive at a solution that work for both sides of the border, that includes a possible review of the 2200 hours closure of the Border,” he said.

Trucks and private cars have been queuing at the Beitbridge border post for days, sparking calls for humanitarian help. Reports claim at least three people have died while waiting to cross the border, with truck drivers complaining about the slow service at the border.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean national dies after collapsing at Beitbridge border post

But, in an interview on SABC, Motsoaledi said the drivers themselves caused the congestion by not following procedures.

ALSO READ: Queueing for Christmas – life at Beitbridge border post

He said: “We had operating procedures that truck drivers must follow. When they leave must they must not go straight to the border. There are several holding places where they must park and start doing administration. When the papers are all cleared, they drive to the border where they just pass through and the procedure there is very short. When they don’t comply and just go to the road then it causes congestion.

“The first time it happened, traffic officials helped us with the admin, now they are on the roads trying to save lives, believing the problem is solved. We had to recall the officials this morning and they’ve been working with the army to clear it. The traffic officials and army are pushing them back to the holding area.”

According to Motsoaledi, the problem has been cleared.

Watch his full interview below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.