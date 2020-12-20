Africa 20.12.2020 03:17 pm

Central Africa opposition coalition calls for delay to elections

AFP
Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera signed the accord in Bangui . AFP/File/FLORENT VERGNES, FLORENT VERGNES

Presidential and legislative elections are due to take place on December 27, where the opposition fears massive electoral fraud. 

A coalition of opposition parties in Central African Republic on Sunday called in a statement for postponement of presidential and legislative elections due to go ahead later this week.

The Coalition of the Democratic Opposition (COD-2020) made the call a day after the government accused the group’s former leader, ex-president Francois Bozize of trying to stage a coup d’etat, as rebel forces seized control of key routes to the capital Bangui.

A statement from the coalition “demanded the postponement of the December group elections until the re-establishment of peace and security”.

COD-2020 includes the main parties and movements opposed to President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is expected to win a second mandate in polls.

On Saturday, leaders of the three main armed rebel groups occupying large areas of the Central African Republic announced a coalition, called the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).

UN peacekeepers deployed in response to fresh attacks, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for calm and called on all sides to ensure credible elections and peace.

