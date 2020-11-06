Africa 6.11.2020 01:21 pm

90-year-old archbishop abducted in anglophone Cameroon freed

AFP
Christian Tumi, an archbishop emeritus and retired cardinal, along with his driver and ten other people were kidnapped in Doualala.

A 90-year-old archbishop was abducted with nearly a dozen other people in a western Cameroon region gripped by conflict between anglophone separatists and security forces, the archdiocese said on Friday.

The archdiocese later said he had been freed.

Christian Tumi, an archbishop emeritus and retired cardinal who has frequently sought to mediate in the crisis, was kidnapped on Thursday near Kumbo in Northwest Region “along with his driver and about 10 other people,” Samuel Kleda, archbishop of the port city of Douala, said in a statement.

Anglophone militants have repeatedly carried out kidnappings, often for ransom, in the three-year-old conflict in the Northwest and neighbouring Southwest Region.

