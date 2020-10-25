Ramaphosa welcomes ceasefire agreement between rival forces in Libya

SA president and African Union (AU) chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the signing of a complete countrywide and permanent ceasefire agreement between rival forces in Libya.

“We congratulate all signatories for agreeing to this groundbreaking permanent ceasefire agreement,” said Ramaphosa.

“The signing of this agreement is an important step towards silencing the guns in Africa,” he added.

The signing of the agreement was announced in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

Ramaphosa described the ceasefire agreement, its enforcement and observation as a critical first step in creating conducive conditions for lasting peace.

“It paves the way for the resumption of the intra-Libyan dialogue, which is the only legitimate platform that can produce a durable Libyan-owned political solution,” he added.

He also stressed the need for external parties to show respect for the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) arms embargo and called on them to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Libya.

“Guided by the spirit of fraternity, and the principles of solidarity and cooperation, the AU stands ready to accompany the Libyan people on this journey towards peace, national reconciliation and unity.”

