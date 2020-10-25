Africa 25.10.2020 01:39 pm

Zimbabwean artist Cal Vin dies after alleged hit-and-run

Citizen reporter
The late Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, known as Cal Vin. Photo: Instagram

Zimbabwean rapper and singer Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, known as Cal Vin, has died, his family confirmed to ZimLive

The 35-year-old artist reportedly died on Saturday night after watching a football game in Luveve. 

According to reports, a vehicle hit Nhliziyo and continued driving, despite the artist allegedly jumping on the car’s bonnet. 

It is said that the car then ran over him before driving away. 

The artist was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. 

Nhliziyo won multiple awards at the 2015 Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards, including Year of the Vin nabbing album of the year, song of the year for Z’khupan, and best male artist. 

His breakthrough hit was EP Dat Luveve Boy, iHarare reported. 

Z’khupan featured local hip hop artist, Cassper Nyovest. 

Twitter was awash with condolences to the late artist’s family and friends, including a message from Nyovest.

