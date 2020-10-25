Zimbabwean artist Cal Vin dies after alleged hit-and-run

Zimbabwean rapper and singer Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, known as Cal Vin, has died, his family confirmed to ZimLive.

The 35-year-old artist reportedly died on Saturday night after watching a football game in Luveve.

According to reports, a vehicle hit Nhliziyo and continued driving, despite the artist allegedly jumping on the car’s bonnet.

It is said that the car then ran over him before driving away.

The artist was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Nhliziyo won multiple awards at the 2015 Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards, including Year of the Vin nabbing album of the year, song of the year for Z’khupan, and best male artist.

His breakthrough hit was EP Dat Luveve Boy, iHarare reported.

Z’khupan featured local hip hop artist, Cassper Nyovest.

Twitter was awash with condolences to the late artist’s family and friends, including a message from Nyovest.

Rest In Peace big dawg. Sad news. Zimbabwe Rap Icon Cal Vin. What q passionate guy. pic.twitter.com/abJ3KiVWBE — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 25, 2020

A dark cloud is upon Bulawayo today ???????????????????????????????????? RIP Luveve Boy ????#RIPCalvin pic.twitter.com/IXGNb94U4B — ???? Mitchell Mhlanga ???????? (@MimiReeds) October 25, 2020

I was shocked to hear about the passing on of That Luveve Boy, King Vin. Cal_Vin’s contribution to the Music and Arts Industry was immense. His legacy will live on through his Music. Rest in Power @kingcal_vin you will forever be remembered #RIPCalvin pic.twitter.com/pCIdMFmBdL — Khumbula Ekhaya Now Out…!!! #RockersMix (@RockersMix) October 25, 2020

This is all i will say

You didn’t book him.

You did attend his gigs.

Companies should have gave endorsements.

His biggest song has 45k views on YouTube.

Dont be fake keep the same energy you had when he was alive. #RIPCalvin pic.twitter.com/T2hpzvoSuz — Nkosikhona Polo Sibanda ???????????????????????? (@PoloSibanda) October 25, 2020

Why do we get to lose such young kings at a young age.???????? Rest Easy ntwana.???? Cal_vin#ripcalvin#calvinluveve#cal_vin pic.twitter.com/XKi0zVmE8I — Music Park zw ???????? (@Musicpark_zw) October 25, 2020

Rest in peace to Calvin our prayers go out to his family. Thank you for always being a real one. You will be celebrated, and we are happy we gave you your flowers while you were still with us.#RIPCalvin #kirf#zimhiphop pic.twitter.com/x73WCCdOIN — Keep It Real Fridays ???????? (@KeepitRealFri) October 25, 2020

