EFF call on SA govt, AU to address violence in #EndSARS protests

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called upon the South African government to address the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, which have snowballed from anger over police violence.

The most recent incident left Nigerians in shock, after a deadly shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos that Amnesty International blamed on security forces.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EFF commended the protesters for standing up against police brutality and other issues that plague the West African country.

“The EFF has noted the disturbing signals of the impending violent crackdown of the peaceful demonstrations and reminds the [President] Muhammadu Buhari administration to learn from similar instances of foolish rulers who undermined the mighty of the people in Romania, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and lately, Sudan.

“No amount of military power has conquered a resolve of masses in a popular struggle.

“Weapons of war are strictly reserved for armed insurrections and terrorist forces bludgeoning civilians in the north and not for protestors in a democratic state. We call on the government of Buhari to exercise restraint and reign on its army and security services. One death is too many,” the party said.

The red berets further called on leadership across the continent to urgently address the violence during the protests.

“The EFF calls on the South African government, the African Union, and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to send a strong message to the Buhari administration to desist from human rights abuse, arrests, detention and torture of protestors,” the party added.

Several celebrities who have supported the protesters have added their voices to calls for Buhari to resign.

Up until Tuesday 18 people were reported to have died in the demonstrations, as clashes were reported between protesters and assailants wearing civilian clothes.

Meanwhile, protesters have gathered at the High Commission Of The Federal Republic of Nigeria in Pretoria in support of #EndSARS.

