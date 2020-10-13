PICS: Crowds battle blaze on Mount Kilimanjaro

Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, is currently burning, after fires from an unknown source started on Sunday.

Tanzania National Park Service (Tanapa) released a statement on Monday, saying that at least 400 civilians, students and staff from the College of African Wildlife Management, and firefighters are battling the blaze.

Tanapa said the fire broke out in the Whona area, a rest area used to accommodate visitors to the mountain that take the Mandara and Horombo routes to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

A resident told Al Jazeera that the fire was burning on the lower part of the mountain.

The park service said it was committed to the fire not affecting tourism activities, which are scheduled to continue as normal.

Investigations into the source of the fire are continuing.

Tanzania is home to roughly 20% of Africa’s large mammals, with reserves, conservation areas, marine and national parks spread out over more than 42 000km.

October to March is the warmest season for the Tanzania region, which has a tropical climate along its coast, with more temperate conditions experienced in the highlands.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the largest free-standing mountain in the world. The first recorded summit of the mountain was in 1889.

The mountain has lost more than 80% of its snow caps since 1912, thanks to climate change.

Tens of thousands of climbers attempt to summit Mount Kilimanjaro every year, and roughly two-thirds are successful.

Updates on the fires on Mount Kilimanjaro to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

