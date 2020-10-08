Mozambique discovers fake virus test results sold at border

Mozambican authorities said Wednesday they have discovered falsified negative Covid-19 test results, required for international travel, being sold at the country’s largest land border with South Africa.

Both countries re-opened borders for international travel on October 1 following closures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It is mandatory for travellers in and out of Mozambique to present a negative coronavirus test taken less than 72 hours prior to departure.

“We will work on identification and authentication mechanisms to make the test results more reliable,” Daniel Chemane, health director for the capital city Maputo, told public radio.

A health ministry source said the government will now itself conduct tests and issue its own certificates for travellers planning to leave the country.

Coronavirus tests have so far been done only at private hospitals, mostly located in the capital Maputo which is 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the land border.

The tests cost between $50 (42 euros) and $100, which is equivalent to the monthly minimum wage in Mozambique.

Many travellers who use the Ressano Garcia land border crossing are informal traders who go to South Africa to buy goods for resale back home and find the test fees prohibitive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.