Chinese coal exploration in Zimbabwe to proceed, despite ‘serious environmental implications’

Africa 18 seconds ago

A rhino conservation NGO has warned that the only Zimbabweans to benefit will be low-wage ‘general hands’, with the Chinese employees to receive most of the benefit, while SustiGlobal say they don’t think a coal mining permit has been granted, as the second phase must still take place.

Nica Richards
07 Sep 2020
03:15:03 PM
Chinese coal exploration in Zimbabwe to proceed, despite 'serious environmental implications'

Elephants thrive in Hwange National Park, but coal mining threats loom, and threaten the livelihoods of animals and tourism operators in the region. Photo for illustration: iStock

The company entrusted with conducting an environmental impact assessment (EIA) into the viability of coal mining in Zimbabwe’s prestigious Hwange National Park, SustiGlobal, has admitted that mining could result in “serious environmental implications” for the region.  But despite this, SustiGlobal consulting chief and managing consultant, Mutasa Oliver, told The Citizen that they will forge ahead with EIAs until the impact analysis chapter is tackled.  “Currently, we are debating exploration only. When the exploration results are positive and the proponents are considering to embark on mining, another EIA shall be conducted…,” Oliver explained.  It was discovered last week that two Chinese...

