Chinese coal exploration in Zimbabwe to proceed, despite ‘serious environmental implications’

The company entrusted with conducting an environmental impact assessment (EIA) into the viability of coal mining in Zimbabwe’s prestigious Hwange National Park, SustiGlobal, has admitted that mining could result in “serious environmental implications” for the region.

But despite this, SustiGlobal consulting chief and managing consultant, Mutasa Oliver, told The Citizen that they will forge ahead with EIAs until the impact analysis chapter is tackled.

“Currently, we are debating exploration only. When the exploration results are positive and the proponents are considering to embark on mining, another EIA shall be conducted…,” Oliver explained.

It was discovered last week that two Chinese companies, Afrochine Energy, which forms part of the China-based Tsingashan Group, and Zimbabwe Zongxin Coal Mining, are conducting exploratory drilling operations in Hwange Park. Both are represented by SustiGlobal.

Chinese nationals caught in the act were arrested, but it was later found that permits had been granted for them to conduct assessments with the intention of mining for coal in the park’s Sinamatella and Robins regions.

Afrochine Energy informed stakeholders in December last year that they plan to mine in a 20,450 hectare area, located roughly 22.4km east-southeast of Robins Camp.

No stakeholders were consulted before drilling operations began.

Oliver said in his opinion, there is no legal requirement for stakeholders’ input before concessions are granted, and that legally, mining activities can take place in the park – or any national park, botanical reserve or garden, sanctuary, safari area or recreational park in Zimbabwe – according to the Parks and Wildlife Act of 2014.

According to the Act, no person may prospect unless a permit was issued by the Minister of Mines, or unless prospecting rights were lawfully acquired.

Anyone working or acquiring a mining location in a national park may only do so when a written agreement between the Minister of Mines and the stakeholder has been approved by the President.

“A person prospecting or working any mining location… may do anything necessary for those purposes within the national park… subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant permit or agreement or in accordance with the mining rights, as the case may be,” the Act reads.

Any protected or unprotected indigenous plant may also be picked if this is necessary to continue mining operations.

Oliver said that to his knowledge, he does not think that the EIA permit has been granted yet, as SustiGlobal is looking to finalise “the second phase of the EIA that has baseline surveys and stakeholders consultation.”

The law, it seems, is on the side of the prospecting mining companies, and not the park, its tourism investments, or the wildlife that could be put at further risk.

According to SustiGlobal’s undated questionnaire sent out to stakeholders recently, the coal mining exploration project would involve opening of access roads, brief land clearing, constructing movie camps, geological surveys, geological and geochemical prospecting, drilling, and transportation of samples for assaying in Harare.

Hwange Park is 14,600km², and is home to at least 40,000 elephants, more than 400 different bird species, and critically endangered black rhino, which roam the Sinamatella region of the park.

The questionnaire posed the following questions:

What positive (environmental, social, economic or biophysical) impacts may result from the project?

What negative (environmental, social, economic or biophysical) impacts may result from the project?

How do you think these negative impacts can be mitigated?

What local Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives may the developer invest in?

Rhino and wildlife NGO Bhejane Trust, who spoke to The Citizen last week, explained in their responses to SustiGlobal that no positive social, economic or biophysical impacts can come from the proposed project.

The trust explained that while there may be temporary employment for a few Zimbabweans, “most will be ‘general hands’ on a low wage and the Chinese employees will receiving most of the benefit.”

“There will be zero useful impact for Zimbabwe.”

The trust also laid out its projected short and long-term effects on the area earmarked for mining.

In the short term, negative environmental impacts during exploration would destroy vegetation and disturb wildlife.

In the long term, an open cast coal mine would cause downstream water pollution, and affect the availability of underground water currently being used to supply drinking water for animals. They anticipate large mammals dying at a large scale as a result.

Hwange residents currently battle existing air pollution due to the Hwange Colliery, located adjacent to the park. A new coal mine in the park would put more of a health burden on residents as well, in addition to those employed to work at the mine.

Bhejane Trust also voiced its concern of the inevitable job losses due to the mine affecting tourism in the park, and the likely backlash, furthering endangering Zimbabwe’s economy and reputation.

None of these effects can be mitigated in any way, the trust added. A large area destroyed for mining purposes cannot ever return to its former glory.

For now, SustiGlobal and stakeholders must wait until the impact analysis part of the EIA starts, Oliver said, which determines if mining actions can be at all mitigated or reversed once completed.

He said this will determine the direction authorities will take in approving or rejecting the EIA, and by proxy, coal mining in Hwange National Park.

