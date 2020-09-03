 
 
China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Africa 11 mins ago

NPO Bhejane Trust confirmed the Chinese nationals found in the park were drilling core samples for coal, and they fear that coal mining would seal the fate of the area’s wildlife and tourism industry.

Nica Richards
03 Sep 2020
03:03:37 PM
Elephants and Cape Buffalo next to a waterhole in Hwange National Park. Chinese companies are currently doing exploratory drilling in the area, potentially putting the park at risk. Photo for illustration: iStock

Conservationists, local communities and the Zimbabwean tourism sector are on edge, after reports that two Chinese companies have allegedly been granted concessions to conduct exploratory drilling operations in Zimbabwe’s prestigious Hwange National Park.  Although it has not been confirmed that coal mining will be taking place in the park, rhino and wildlife NPO Bhejane Trust posted on social media on Wednesday that their rhino monitoring team found Chinese nationals in Hwange Park, and confirmed they were drilling core samples for coal. They were arrested by the park and handed to police, but soon reappeared with a permit granting them rights...

