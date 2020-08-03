Africa 3.8.2020 07:40 am

Gambia government ravaged by Covid-19

AFP
Gambia government ravaged by Covid-19

Three Gambian government ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus, with Gambian President Adama Barrow in self-isolation after his deputy got the virus. AFP/File/ISSOUF SANOGO

Three ministers in Gambia’s government have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, days after the West African nation’s president went into self-isolation.

President Adama Barrow said last week he would self-isolate for two weeks after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.

Finance Minister Mambureh Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh “have tested positive” for the virus, the presidency said in a tweet on Sunday.

Health authorities in the former British colony of some two million people have recorded 498 coronavirus cases to date, with nine fatalities since its first case was reported in March.

The Gambia closed air and land borders in March. It has also restricted public transport, shut schools and markets, and made face masks compulsory.

But as with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that the tiny nation is ill-equipped for a large outbreak.

Related Stories
FIDH lauds Gambia and SA for remaining in International Criminal Court 25.2.2017
Gambia to stay in ICC 17.2.2017
The real and imagined crimes of Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh 13.2.2017


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


today in print

Read Today's edition