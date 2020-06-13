Africa 13.6.2020 01:49 pm

Botswana capital in lockdown after new virus cases detected

AFP
Botswana capital in lockdown after new virus cases detected

Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane visits the Ghanzi Covid-19 team and tours schools to assess mitigation measures put in place by the district. Image: Twitter/@BWGovernment

The World Health Organisation warned on Thursday that the pandemic is accelerating in Africa, which has thus far been less badly hit by the virus than Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Authorities in Botswana declared a strict lockdown in the capital Gaborone from Saturday after the discovery of 12 new cases of the coronavirus.

Under the measure, no one will be allowed to leave the Gaborone region, the head of the presidential COVID-19 Task Force, Kereng Masupu, said in a statement.

No movement would be permitted without a permit and only essential services will be allowed to stay open.

Authorities took the decision after 12 new cases, half of them in the capital, were registered in the landlocked southern African country of 2.2 million.

The new cases brought to 60 the number of infections in the country, with one death.

The World Health Organisation warned on Thursday that the pandemic is accelerating in Africa, which has thus far been less badly hit by the virus than Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Government wishes deputy minister of correctional services a speedy recovery 13.6.2020
SAA repatriation flight from Germany stalled after plane’s door malfunctions 13.6.2020
67 Gauteng schools closed due to Covid-19 cases, infrastructure issues 13.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition