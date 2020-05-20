Lesotho’s new PM sworn in after ex-leader accused of murder

Lesotho’s former finance minister Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in as Prime Minister on Wednesday following the resignation of Thomas Thabane who is accused of conspiring in the murder of his wife.

Majoro, 58, took the oath of office at a ceremony at the royal palace of King Letsie III in the small southern African kingdom, pledging “I will be a true and faithful prime minister, so help me God”, according to an AFP reporter at the event.

He takes over from 80-year-old Thabane, who resigned on Tuesday under pressure from rivals following accusations that he had a role in the killing of his estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane in June 2017.

The killing, which took place two days before Thabane took office, sent shock waves through the tiny landlocked nation, plunging the country of 2.2 million into political turmoil and prompting calls for the leader to step down.

Thabane, who attended Wednesday’s swearing in ceremony, has denied any involvement in the killing and said Tuesday as he resigned that he believes “to everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heaven”.

