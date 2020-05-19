Africa 19.5.2020 11:23 am

Lesotho PM Thabane officially resigns on TV

AFP
Lesotho PM Thabane officially resigns on TV

AFP/File/MOLISE MOLISE

The tiny southern African state has been plagued by instability since early this year, when police accused Thabane of having a hand in the killing of his estranged wife in June 2017.

Lesotho’s beleaguered prime minister, Thomas Thabane, finally resigned on Tuesday, ending a months-long crisis that engulfed the kingdom after he was accused of having a part in his ex-wife’s murder.

“I come before you today to announce that the work that you assigned me may not be over but the time to retire from the great theatre of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived,” he said in nationwide TV address.

Thabane and his then wife Lipolelo Thabane, 58, were in the midst of a bitter divorce when she was shot dead outside her home two days before her husband’s inauguration.

Police have since found Thabane’s mobile number in communications records from the crime scene.

Thabane, 80, who has denied any involvement in the murder, had been under mounting pressure to resign.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesotho’s PM Thabane announces resignation 18.5.2020
Lesotho’s embattled PM Thabane says he’s stepping down 18.5.2020
Defiant Lesotho PM shows no sign of resigning 16.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information


today in print

Read Today's edition