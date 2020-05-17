Africa 17.5.2020 03:56 pm

20 civilians killed in northeast DR Congo

AFP
20 civilians killed in northeast DR Congo

DR Congo already counts some five million displaced people, including 1.2 million in Ituri. AFP/File/SAMIR TOUNSI

Local authorities blamed the Cooperative for the Development of Congo for the massacre, one of dozens of armed groups spread across the conflict-wracked country.

Women and children were among at least 20 civilians murdered in northeastern DR Congo’s Ituri province overnight Saturday-Sunday, local officials told AFP.

“We have 20 people killed for now and 17 wounded, some of them admitted to hospital,” Adel Alingi, a Djugu territory administrator, told AFP, adding that a notorious regional milita was suspected of carrying out the latest massacre in the Democratic Republic.

Another local official said there had been 22 killed.

Pilo Mulindro, a tribal chief, told AFP by telephone that “the victims are of all ages, children, youths, women and old men, killed by machete, by knife or by firearm”.

Local authorities blamed the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (Codeco) for the massacre, one of dozens of armed groups spread across the conflict-wracked country.

Codeco is accused of the murder of hundreds of civilians this year alone.

Its members are mainly drawn from the Lendu ethnic group, who are predominantly farmers, and clash repeatedly with the Hema community of traders and herders in Ituri — a region rich in gold and oil.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga man allegedly kills wife, tries to kill himself 16.5.2020
Husband killed, wife injured in attack at Eastern Cape homestead 16.5.2020
Alleged girlfriend killer, 42, denied bail 14.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief

Covid-19 SA’s mass testing hits limits as virus spreads

Covid-19 Why SA needs to stop dithering and get to at least level 2 lockdown ASAP

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling


today in print

Read Today's edition