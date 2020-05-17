Africa 17.5.2020 03:22 pm

Madagascar reports first Covid-19 death

AFP
Madagascar has ruled that people caught not wearing a face mask outside will be forced to sweep the streets. AFP/RIJASOLO

The country which has reported 304 cases has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

Madagascar on Sunday announced the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus, nearly two months after it was first detected in the country.

The 57-year-old died in hospital on Saturday and had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said.

“It is with great sadness that we have to share with all our compatriots, that there is an individual, aged 57, who died from Covid-19,” professor Hanta Vololontiana said on public television.

He was a car park attendant at a hospital in the eastern city of Toamasina.

Several African countries have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as Covid-Organics.

The tonic drink is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment – and other indigenous herbs.

But the World Health Organization has warned against “adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy”.

