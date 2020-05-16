Africa 16.5.2020 02:18 pm

Angolan soldier kills teen during virus mask operation

AFP
Angolan soldier kills teen during virus mask operation

Single-use masks and gloves have already started washing up on beaches in Asia, and these items pose risks to both human health and the environment. Picture: Supplied

The 17-year-old boy was shot by a soldier on Friday while allegedly protesting against a military-led awareness campaign on the use of face masks.

An Angolan soldier shot and killed a teenager during an operation to enforce face-mask wearing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government has said.

The home affairs ministry said a 17-year-old boy “was a victim of a gunshot” fired by a soldier on Friday while allegedly protesting against a military-led awareness campaign on the use of face masks.

In a statement late on Friday, the ministry described the case as “homicide” and that it was investigating the incident.

On May 9, a 21-year-old man was “accidentally” shot when police clashed with a group of people caught flouting a curfew and a ban on social gatherings in Luanda’s impoverished Huambo neighbourhood.

President Joao Lourenco declared a state of emergency in March, banning public gatherings and restricting movement to limit the spread of Covid-19.

In April, the government made wearing face masks compulsory.

Rights groups across the continent have denounced widespread incidents of violence by security officials enforcing anti-coronavirus restrictions.

To date, Angola has recorded just 48 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Soldier killed by out-of-control truck at N12 roadblock 21.4.2020
Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush 31.3.2020
Western Cape cop and friend killed in shooting 14.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling

Science Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans

Columns Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’?

Government We’re not stuck on Level 4, Ramaphosa hits back at critics


today in print

Read Today's edition