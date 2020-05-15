More Zimbabweans repatriated amid distress calls

More Zimbabwean nationals will be heading home today amid the national lockdown that has left most stranded in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa said at least 400 Zimbabweans would travel home today with the help of businessman Justice Maphosa, who hired buses for the repatriation.

The buses will be limited to 70% capacity in compliance with the lockdown regulations.

The embassy said in a statement: “The embassy subsequently received plentiful distress calls from some Zimbabwean nationals who are in South Africa. The embassy was inundated with requests varying from appeals for help with food supplies, pleas from Zimbabweans with own means to travel back home and petitions from Zimbabwean nationals in need of transportation back home.

“To that end, the embassy sought travel permits for Zimbabweans who were in need of self-repatriation, using own transport as well as buses, from South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation, and many have since travelled back home while others are still waiting for their travel permits. There are buses set to ferry Zimbabwean nationals back home, under the self-funded repatriation where travellers pay for their own transportation.”

Upon arrival, they will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine at designated centres.

This after another group of 538, including ex-convicts, was deported last week, said the country’s secretary for information Nick Mangwana.

“11 buses with 527 deportees have arrived in Beitbridge at around 1,500 hours. 129 are ex-convicts. Mash East has two people, Mash Central four, Mash West five, Bulawayo 101, Masvingo 100, Midlands 41, Manicaland 69, Mat North 54 and Mat South 64 and Harare 87. Seven of the 527 are females,” he said.

11 buses with 527 deportees have arrived in Beitbridge at around 1500 hours. 129 are ex- convicts.

Mash East has 2 people, Mash Central 4, Mash West 5, Bulawayo 101, Masvingo 100, Midlands 41, Manicaland 69, Mat North 54 and Mat South 64 and Harare 87. 7 of the 527 are females. pic.twitter.com/mST0s6XvyH — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 9, 2020

“These are mainly former prisoners, some have different histories from murder, robbery, fraud, housebreaking and documentation problems,” he further said.

Mangwana pleaded with Zimbabweans to be patient as more of its citizens would be returning home.

He said: “As more citizens return from countries within the region, government will make it its business to accommodate them in decent facilities, with minimal inconveniences experienced. The large numbers of returning citizens may result in stretched resources and facilities. Please bear with us.”

This amid reports that Zimbabweans were unhappy with arrival of the group.

The South African reported there were fears that crime in Zimbabwe would spike if South Africa continued deportations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.